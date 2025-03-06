King Charles undertakes royal visit as 'King of Canada'

Two days after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, King Charles visited a British ship called HMS Prince of Wales at sea where he saw F-35B Lightning jets operating from the flight deck.

It was king's first meeting with Trudeau since Donald Trump demanded Canada became the 51st state of the United States.

Some observers claimed that Charles III, who is also the Head of State of Canada, wore Canadian military decorations and honours, including Order of Canada and Canadian Order of Military Merit during his visit to the naval ship "Prince of Wales".

They are of the view that King Charles chose his visit to send Trump a loud message: "leave my realm alone".

Following Trump's statement, Canadians canceled trips south of the border, boycotted U.S. alcohol and other products and even booed at sporting events after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on most of Canada's goods.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately announced retaliatory tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods. Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as most of Trump's tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, Trudeau said.

Some Facebook groups in Canada are encouraging people to boycott American goods. Some users said they have cancelled Netflix and are trying not to use Amazon.

Trudeau also encouraged Canadians to buy local and vacation in Canada, a sentiment echoed by many local officials.

The positions of Head of State and Head of Government in Canada are held by separate people.

The Prime Minister is the Head of Government, and the Monarch – currently King Charles III – is the Head of State.

The Monarch’s powers and responsibilities are established and limited by the Canadian Constitution and several other laws.



