'Brilliant tournament': ICC manager praises Pakistan's arrangement for Champions Trophy

ICC Safety and Security Manager Dave Musker speaks during an interview in this screengrab taken from a video. — Reporter

International Cricket Council (ICC) Safety and Security Manager Dave Musker praised the arrangements made by the Pakistani authorities for the Champions Trophy 2025, whose country's leg was concluded after hosting the second semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand.

Sharing his views on the eight-team tournament, Musker thanked Pakistani police, Rangers and army for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for the teams and ICC staff.

The security institutions provided full cooperation throughout the tournament, he expressed his thoughts before the second semi-final played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

He admitted that some teams had shown reservations about traveling to Pakistan before the commencement of the marquee event.

"This has been a brilliant tournament," said the ICC manager, adding that it will demonstrate a very positive image of Pakistan, its people and its security institutions globally.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) successfully hosted the ICC's tournament, which kicked off on February 19, featuring a total of 15 matches in the renovated home stadiums and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a hybrid model agreed upon with India.

Just months before the commencement of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its national men’s team to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The BCCI's refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

Therefore, the final match of the tournament will be played on a neutral venue, Dubai, between India and New Zealand on March 9, which would mark the conclusion of the ICC event, hosted by Pakistan for the first time in nearly three decades.

However, the Men in Green, who were also defending champions of the title, failed to leave a mark as they were eliminated without even advancing to semi-finals following back-to-back defeats in the group matches.

Pakistan, who were in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, ended their journey with disappointing figures as they stayed on last on the points table following two defeats and their last match against Bangladesh was washed out.