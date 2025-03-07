Dolly Parton pays honorable tribute to late husband Carl Dean with new ballad

Dolly Parton pays honorable tribute to late husband Carl with new ballad

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean, with the release of a heartfelt new ballad, If You Hadn’t Been There.

The song debuted on Thursday, just three days after Parton announced that Dean had passed away at the age of 82.

According to Daily Mail, the 79-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news, unveiling the song’s artwork, an old photograph of her embracing Dean from behind while beaming for the camera.

In regards to this, Patron wrote in her caption, “Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him.”

Moreover, the track opens with delicate piano, acoustic guitar, and pedal steel before Parton delivers the emotional lyrics, "If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be?"

Additionally, she goes on to praise Dean for his unwavering trust, love, and belief in her, reflecting on the strength of their decades-long bond.

As the song progresses, the arrangement swells with the addition of drums and a backing chorus, emphasizing the deeply personal message behind the lyrics, "I wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t been there."

Furthermore, the line echoes a tribute Parton wrote for her late uncle and mentor, Bill Owens, in 2021, further reinforcing the song’s theme of gratitude and remembrance.

It is worth mentioning that Parton and Dean were married for nearly six decades, maintaining a famously private relationship.

His passing marks a profound loss for the singer, who continues to honor his memory through music.