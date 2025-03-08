 
Lindsay Lohan breaks social media cover post dad's arrest

Lindsay Lohan’s father was arrested recently over the charges of assault

March 08, 2025

Lindsay Lohan just broke silence after her dad, Michael Lohan, was arrested for assault.

Taking to her official Instagram, the 38-year-old Freaky Friday star penned a rather uplifting message for over 16 million followers.

“Happy Friday, everyone! As we wrap up the week, take a deep breath and remind yourself—you made it! No matter what challenges came your way, you’re here, standing stronger than you were on Monday,” she wrote underneath a monochromatic selfie of herself.

Lindsay, who is married to Bader Shammas and share one-year-old son, Luai with him, continued, “Let today be a celebration of progress, big or small.”

“A moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate how far you’ve come. And if this week wasn’t perfect? That’s okay. Every step forward is still a step in the right direction!” she added.

“Go into the weekend with gratitude in your heart, joy in your spirit, and the confidence to keep chasing what sets your soul on fire. The best is yet to come! Make it a great one!” Lindsay concluded.

This post comes after it was revealed that the Mean Girls star’s problematic father, has a warrant in Florida due to a violation of his probation when he was arrested of assault.

Lindsay Lohan's father's breach was in connection to his probation with his felony assault arrest that occurred on February 21, involving his estranged wife, Kate Major. 

