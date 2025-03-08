Prince William stops in his tracks as man shouts Kate Middleton's name

When Prince William on Thursday visited Mental Health Innovations in London he was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton.

But as soon as he came out one of royal fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their future king started shouting "William, William. I've followers for Catherine."

All he needed was to hear the name of Princess of Wales and he decided to meet the fans.

What William said to the man is not audible.

A statement issued on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account said William's visit was aimed at seeing how Shout 85258, a mental health support service, and The Mix UK, a digital charity, are supporting young people's mental health.







