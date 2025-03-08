 
Geo News

Emily Bett Rickards used THIS odd object to train for 'Queen of the Ring' role

Emily Bett Rickards portrays wrestler Mildred Burke in 'Queen of the Ring'

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Emily Bett Rickards portrays wrestler Mildred Burke in Queen of the Ring
Emily Bett Rickards portrays wrestler Mildred Burke in 'Queen of the Ring'

Emily Bett Rickards had to train to become wrestler when she took the role of Mildred Burke in the biopic Queen of the Ring.

“One thing that comes up a lot when people are talking about the shooting was I had a wheelbarrow of weights that followed me around a lot with chicken breasts,” she shared, noting that she’d eat chicken and lift weights between takes to look even better.

Sharing insight into her training, she revealed that two pro wrestlers were hired to coach her into proper form.

"I was training with Al Snow and Doug Basham, and thank goodness for them," she told Entertainment Weekly.

The film is made more authentic by real-life wrestlers Kamille and Toni Storm’s portrayal of Burke’s opponents June Byers and Clara Mortensen, respectively.

Emily noted how both wrestlers led the scenes and made her look good onscreen.

" When I'm wrestling Camille, or her character June, she's really leading it," Rickards gushed.

"Even when she doesn't look like she's leading, she's leading it. They're making me look good, and they're making sure that we're safe. And truly, I wouldn't look as decent, wouldn't look as awesome without them,” she declared gracefully.

Queen of the Ring stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Francesca Eastwoord, Josh Lucas, Damaris Lewis, and Deborah Ann Woll alongside Emily Bett Rickards.

Machine Gun Kelly deems Megan Fox baby's birth 'bittersweet' in poignant note video
Machine Gun Kelly deems Megan Fox baby's birth 'bittersweet' in poignant note
Amazon eyes big changes in Bond franchise
Amazon eyes big changes in Bond franchise
Buckingham Palace's choice of photos may pit Kate against Sophie
Buckingham Palace's choice of photos may pit Kate against Sophie
Meghan Markle honours late dog in Netflix series: 'He's my shadow' video
Meghan Markle honours late dog in Netflix series: 'He's my shadow'
Adele, fiancé Rich Paul's major problem that could 'implode' soon revealed
Adele, fiancé Rich Paul's major problem that could 'implode' soon revealed
Natalie Portman finds new boyfriend year after Benjamin Millepied divorce
Natalie Portman finds new boyfriend year after Benjamin Millepied divorce
Victoria Beckham steps out with family after Paris Fashion Week showcase
Victoria Beckham steps out with family after Paris Fashion Week showcase
Hailey Bieber 'shuts out' concerned family amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber 'shuts out' concerned family amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors