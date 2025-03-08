Meghan Markle 'really got lost' in THIS scene: 'Camera kind of disappeared'

Meghan Markle has received praise from the director of her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with People Magazine, director Michael Steed opened up about his experience working with the Duchess of Sussex.

Michael said, "it was a lot of fun. I was always going to be the point of conversation, so she had someone to talk to at all times and make it more conversational and comfortable. But it certainly evolved to where the cameras turned towards me."

"Her cooking is pretty spot-on. She’s not a chef, and it’s definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable," he added.

Sharing that Meghan created a "comfortable environment" on set, Michael said that the Duchess of Sussex "as a person is totally L.A., California, through and through."

He said that due to Meghan's childhood experiences her "relationship with the crew became really tight fairly quickly. She has an understanding of what it means to be on set and she connected with the crew more than anyone."

Moreover, Michael also revealed his favourite scenes were from when Meghan engaged in activities like arranging flowers and wrapping gifts.

"Those were the most fun for me. It’s where she really got lost in what she was doing, and the camera kind of disappeared," Michael said.

Discussing the flower shop scene from the Netflix series, Michael said, "It was such a fun moment into her mind — watching her pick out the flowers and show how she thinks."

"I know it sounds corny, but I really think the core of Meghan’s being is her generosity. She wants to do the extra thing, and I think that’s something everyone should take to heart," Michael Steed said.

While Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan is currently premiering on Netflix, the season 2 of the series has already been announced.