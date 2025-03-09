Kate Middleton is showing ‘more of herself' as opposed to expectations

Kate Middleton is branded the star of the Royal Family with her newfound charisma.



The Princess of Wales, who revealed that she is in remission from cancer this January, visited Pontypridd Market in Wales this week and showcased a stronger version of herself.

Speaking about her bond with Prince William during the public engagement, expert Jennie Bond said: “It certainly seems to me that they have come through it as an even stronger couple – and they were already a strong and extremely loving couple," she said.

“The film Catherine narrated at the end of her treatment was defined by the love and support they showed for one another and for their children.”

“Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement,” Jennie said.

“It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back and, although we are told this is still a gradual return to royal duties we are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year

She noted: "Moreover, the welcome she’s getting wherever she goes must make her realise that she is the star of the royal family.”