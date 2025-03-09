Hailey Bieber 'likes' post trolling husband's ex Selena Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber reportedly left a like on a video poking fun at her husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The social media gesture was confirmed by the creator of the TikTok clip @courtneypresto.

In the video posted on February 14, the user posted a video of her commentary on a recent cover photoshoot of Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, for Interview magazine.

“I genuinely can't decide which is the worst,” the user wrote over a series of photos from the shoot.

“Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too,” the TikToker wrote over the clip, adding in the caption: “This is the WORST.”

About a month later, Courtney claimed in a new TikTok that Hailey had liked the earlier video about Gomez and Blanco.

The TikToker defended her claim by including a screenshot of the notification, which showed Hailey's verified TikTok account, People Magazine reported.

"Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok,” Courtney said in the March 6 video. “Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez.”

The creator insisted that Hailey's "like" on the video is a nod to the alleged “beef” between Gomez and the Biebers, saying it is “alive and well,” despite the stars' attempt to refuse it.

“I feel like this is definitive proof that, when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she’s lying,” Courtney added.

Gomez and Blanco got engaged a couple of months ago while Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018. They share a 6-month-old son, Jack Blues.