WATCH: Babar Azam breaks his fast at Khana-e-Kaaba during Umrah

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam pictured during iftar near Khana-e-Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in this image released on March 9, 2025. — Screengrab via Instagram@safeerazam

Pakistan's star batter and former skipper Babar Azam has performed Umrah and was seen attending iftar at the holiest site, Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In a video posted on Safeer Azam’s — Babar's brother — Instagram account, the right-handed batter can be seen enjoying a date while sitting in the open area near the Kaaba.

"Alhamdulillah," read the caption of the video. Meanwhile, in another post on the same account, Safeer shared multiple pictures with Babar with the hashtag "Umrah 2025" — confirming that the duo were in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

This isn't the first time images have surfaced of Babar spending time in the holy cities of Makkah and Medina during Ramadan.

The former captain had also performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan back in 2024.

Babar Azam with his brother during Umrah. — Instagram@safeerazam

The cricketer, known for his prowess on the pitch, has been in the limelight owing to his performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 and subsequent snub from the team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The New Zealand tour will run from March 16 to April 5, with the T20I series set for March 16-26 and the ODI series scheduled from March 29 to April 5.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to exclude Babar from the side didn't sit well with his father who took to social media to highlight his son's achievements, pointing out that he was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year and awarded the team's cap, yet was still dropped.

He expressed confidence that Babar would make a strong comeback by performing well in the upcoming National T20 and Pakistan Super League (PSL).