Meghan Markle slammed in public: 'You haven't earned any of your stripes to make it'

Meghan Markle sparks a lot of conversation about why she can’t seem to hold down a fan base

March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle’s inability to hold an audience has caused some experts to step forward with hypotheses as to why.

PR expert Nick Ede made note of this in his interview on Channel 5.

That conversation saw the expert getting rather candid about the misses Meghan seems to accumulate by the bucket load and said, “Hollywood is falling out of love with Meghan and Harry because over there you have to earn your stripes - and it really feels like they haven't earned those stripes.”

He also went on to reference some household names and their lean into politics by saying, “If you are a George Clooney or an Arnold Schwarzenegger, you can get to a level where you can be a little bit political, where you can use your gravitas to really make a change.”

But “What I feel about Meghan and Harry is, they haven't earned that so people are beginning to stop listening,” he added before signing off. 

