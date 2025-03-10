Lady Gaga feels 'lucky' amid painful battle

 
Lady Gaga opens up about the chronic health condition she has

March 10, 2025

Lady Gaga has a health condition, fibromyalgia, a condition which causes extreme pain, but she has overcome it overall.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Bloody Mary hitmaker said, “It’s very under control. It took over my life for a long time, but I’m 95 percent better. I still have pain days, but they are very rare. I feel lucky.”

She continued, “People do not always make it through the career and the success that I have had.”

“They don’t always get to the other side, given how it can affect your mental health and body. But I did.”

The 38-year-old shared her diagnosis in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“The whole right side of my body is in a spasm,” the Oscar winner said at the time.

“My ****** face hurts. I just think about other people that have maybe something like this that are struggling to figure out what it is, and they don’t have the money to have somebody help them," she explained.

In the meantime, Mayhem, the upcoming album of Lady, is set to release earlier this week.

