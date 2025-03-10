 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's fake acting on cooking show gets exposed

Meghan Markle called out for the way she’s sucked out all the oxygen from the room instead of giving guests some space

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Meghan Markles fake acting on cooking show gets exposed
Meghan Markle's fake acting on cooking show gets exposed

Meghan Markle has been bashed and clapped back at for the way she handled her guests on With Love, Meghan.

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield said all of this in her interview with Fox News Digital.

“Meghan needs to elevate the people around her instead of hijacking all the oxygen in the room,” but instead “she appears totally self-consumed and tone deaf,” she was quoted saying.

The commentator didn’t end there either and went in for a second round to call Meghan out on the fact that, “You're standing next to Mindy Kaling, and you're not asking her how she built her girl boss empire? Why?"

Ms Schofield also directly referenced Meghan’s requirement of Mindy to call her Meghan Sussex because “You know I’m Sussex now,” and accused Meghan of lacking “humility or an ounce of authenticity.”

Because to the expert, “it’s a blatantly obvious PR exercise that does not give us a glimpse of Meghan’s real world. She’s doing random arts and crafts in someone else's house with people she claims are her very best friends but doesn’t know that they’re left-handed or allergic to peanut butter?” and “your ‘girl’ Mindy doesn’t know your last name is Sussex?” either.

All in all, “It’s such a painful farce Her 'hacks' are common knowledge, and her definition of 'elevating' equals wasting 60 pounds of fruit and tracing lines on your paper menu with a pencil so you can erase them later,” she added as a final clap back before signing off completely. 

'Peaky Blinders' creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie
'Peaky Blinders' creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie
Cate Blanchett unveils the secret key to a successful marriage
Cate Blanchett unveils the secret key to a successful marriage
Royal family shares new update ahead of Kate Middleton's major appearance with King Charles
Royal family shares new update ahead of Kate Middleton's major appearance with King Charles
Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture video
Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture
Prince William, Kate Middleton react as Meghan Markle makes shocking revelation
Prince William, Kate Middleton react as Meghan Markle makes shocking revelation
Jennifer Lopez feels she's been hit really hard in the teeth by Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez feels she's been hit really hard in the teeth by Ben Affleck
Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles