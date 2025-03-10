Meghan Markle's fake acting on cooking show gets exposed

Meghan Markle has been bashed and clapped back at for the way she handled her guests on With Love, Meghan.

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield said all of this in her interview with Fox News Digital.

“Meghan needs to elevate the people around her instead of hijacking all the oxygen in the room,” but instead “she appears totally self-consumed and tone deaf,” she was quoted saying.

The commentator didn’t end there either and went in for a second round to call Meghan out on the fact that, “You're standing next to Mindy Kaling, and you're not asking her how she built her girl boss empire? Why?"

Ms Schofield also directly referenced Meghan’s requirement of Mindy to call her Meghan Sussex because “You know I’m Sussex now,” and accused Meghan of lacking “humility or an ounce of authenticity.”

Because to the expert, “it’s a blatantly obvious PR exercise that does not give us a glimpse of Meghan’s real world. She’s doing random arts and crafts in someone else's house with people she claims are her very best friends but doesn’t know that they’re left-handed or allergic to peanut butter?” and “your ‘girl’ Mindy doesn’t know your last name is Sussex?” either.

All in all, “It’s such a painful farce Her 'hacks' are common knowledge, and her definition of 'elevating' equals wasting 60 pounds of fruit and tracing lines on your paper menu with a pencil so you can erase them later,” she added as a final clap back before signing off completely.