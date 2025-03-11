 
Geo News

'Death of a Unicorn's Paul Rudd raves about Jenna Ortega's unmatched coolness

Jenna Ortega’s new comedy-horror, 'Death of a Unicorn' is all set to release on March 28

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

'Death of a Unicorn's Paul Rudd raves about Jenna Ortega’s unmatched coolness

Paul Rudd praised Jenna Ortega’s "coolness," calling her bright, funny, and deeply talented

Paul Radd, who will be sharing the screen with Ortega in Death of a Unicorn, gave insights into his experience while working with the Wednesday star, as per People.

"I just was, and still am, always amazed at her level of coolness," Rudd told the outlet.

He further gushed over the qualities of Ortega saying, "It's very real. She's very bright. She's funny, and there's so much depth to her as a person and her talent."

The duo portrayed a father-daughter pair who accidentally run over an imaginary creature in the fictional film.

"I enjoyed this experience across the board in every way, but getting to work with Jenna, it was a highlight."

Other than Ortega and Rudd, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant are also starred in the comedy-horror.

Rudd praised his castmates for being just funny as they called him the "class clown on set."

"Will Poulter is really funny and, of course, Richard E. Grant is rarefied air in the funny-incredible-person category," Rudd said of his fellow stars. "My humor comes out of nervousness, so I was probably just nervous around all of these people and then it just kept kind of spilling out and they thought it might have been funny when it was unintentional nervous."

