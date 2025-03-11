 
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's heartfelt statement

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s office releases statement on social media

March 11, 2025

Kensington Palace has released a big statement of Kate Middleton and Prince William following their joint appearance at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

The office of Kate and William released photos of the future king and queen on Instagram with a heartfelt statement.

The post also includes photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton and William’s statement reads, “Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

“This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “It was wonderful to see you two out and about together again” followed by heart emoticons.

Another reacted, “So lovely to see you together. Princess Catherine looks stunning in red.”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace also released photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William from the event saying, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”

