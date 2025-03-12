Blake Lively tries to play down 'feud' with Anna Kendrick with latest move

Blake Lively included a picture of Ann Kendrick for an Instagram post which she shared to express her gratitude to her fellow "Another Simple Favor" cast members.

"Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor ,” Lively, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun."

In one image shared by the actress,, Lively and Anna Kendrick walked on stage at the SXSW premiere of "Another Simple Favor."

Anna Kendrick, on the other hand, did not share any such Instagram post featuring Blake Lively.

The premier of their latest movie stirred rumors of an alleged rift between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

There's been speculation about a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, particularly after "A Simple Favor" and its upcoming sequel "Another Simple Favor".

The rumors suggest that the two actresses aren't exactly friends, with some sources claiming they "hate each other".

Recently, at the South by Southwest premiere of "Another Simple Favor", Anna Kendrick seemed unenthusiastic when asked about working with Blake Lively, responding with a lukewarm "Oh, you know..." before walking away.

Some fans have dismissed the rumors, attributing the perceived tension to the actresses' strong personalities.

Neither Blake Lively nor Anna Kendrick has publicly confirmed a feud