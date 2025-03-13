Meghan Markle's desperation for approval and ‘passive-aggressiveness' comes out

Meghan Markle’s desperation for public praise and awards has been making major headlines, and an expert has just pointed out the sheer extent of all this.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made note of everything related to this, in her piece for Fox News Digital.

The conversation started with her exposing how bad the Duchess’ desperation is for “accolades and public approval.”

“She longs to be perceived as the best thing since sliced bread,” Ms Chard admitted.

And “her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales.”

But “The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behavior,” because of the hurt and upset caused to the royal family,” she admitted as well.

Hence “Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title.”

Even with the People magazine piece that showcases how ‘lovely’ the Netflix crew were treated during the shoot Ms Chard said, “The exclusive [People magazine] article highlighting Meghan Markle’s impeccable behavior towards the crew is opportunely placed,” as well.

“You’d almost think Meghan had written the article herself! [But] I completely believe Meghan forged above and beyond to cater to the crew, needing to quash previous bullying allegations,” however, at the same time “[I believe] she was intent on using every trick in the book to ensure her sweetly inauthentic domestic goddess charms look second nature,” Ms Chard also said.

Yet “I would like to believe her actions come from a heart-centered place, similar to her late mother-in-law. [however] Meghan’s sugar-coated [version of herself] just doesn’t wash… Authenticity is her biggest challenge,” she admitted while signing off.