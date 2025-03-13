 
Prince William's self-mockery had his fans in stitches

Prince William, the husband of Kate Middleton, jokes about his baldness

March 13, 2025

Prince William left thousands of his fans in stitches as he made a joke about going bald.

The Prince of Wales cracked a self-deprecating joke when he met people who had gathered to greet him during his visit to West Midlands in England on Tuesday. 

“Look at your hair! It’s fantastic,” William said to a woman, who had a short fiery red head of hair.

“Wish I had hair like that,” he teased with a laugh. “I know, I’ve not a chance.”

According to the local media, the Prince of Wales was visiting the Sporting Khalsa Football Club in Willenhall to oversee a referee training course organized by the Football Association, which he is a patron of.

The aim this week was to recruit 1,000 individuals from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds for various referee roles.


