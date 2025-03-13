Brenda Song drops bombshell about what Macaulay Culkin still can’t do at 44

Brenda Song has revealed that she took on an unexpected role in her relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

The 36-year-old actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about her Netflix series Running Point.

On the show, Song shared that she had to teach her 44-year-old fiancé, Culkin, how to do laundry after they started dating and she even tried to teach him how to drive.

"I always say Mac is a very unique human, being the most famous child actor in the world," The Last Showgirl star quipped after she and Hudson admitted their shared love for his hit 1990 movie Home Alone.

“He lived and grew up in hotels; he had just never really done laundry, and I was shooken. I have been doing laundry since I was a baby, I feel like. I've been doing laundry since I was 10, helping my mom,” she noted.

Expanding on this, Song stated, "It's funny, teaching him how to do laundry, he still doesn't know how to drive.”

“I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood; I was terrified, let me tell you. This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I gotta hire someone to do that,” the Secret Obsession alum clarified.

For the unversed, Song and Culkin had their first interaction with each other on the set of the 2017 movie Changeland.

The couple started dating by the end of that year and got engaged in January 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin share two kids together, a son, North, and a daughter, Carson.