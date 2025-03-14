Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is holding a sale weeks before the release of her first album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

The singer has already sold plenty of rare items including a diamond ring on the first day, a red Coach bag on the second, and a neon light wall decor that says Fetish, a nod to her 2017 hit song of the same name.

"This has been on my wall for years, but I want one of you to have it," her website said of the wall piece that sold on the third day.

The sale kicked off with the diamond "B" ring, a silver Jacquie Aiche jewelry that features a tiny diamond—the letter "B" being worth $3K.

"It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship. This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023," the website said, noting that the ring was sold for $12.

Fans are also able to enter the "Really Rare Sweepstakes" for the chance of winning "a unique piece of memorabilia from Selena Gomez valued at $500.00."

A press release for the couple's upcoming album said that I Said I Love You First will give "fans a unique window into their relationship."

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the press release continued.

"It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."