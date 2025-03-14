 
Geo News

Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's album 'I Said I Love You First' releases on March 21

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is holding a sale weeks before the release of her first album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

The singer has already sold plenty of rare items including a diamond ring on the first day, a red Coach bag on the second, and a neon light wall decor that says Fetish, a nod to her 2017 hit song of the same name.

Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco

"This has been on my wall for years, but I want one of you to have it," her website said of the wall piece that sold on the third day.

The sale kicked off with the diamond "B" ring, a silver Jacquie Aiche jewelry that features a tiny diamond—the letter "B" being worth $3K.

"It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship. This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023," the website said, noting that the ring was sold for $12.

Fans are also able to enter the "Really Rare Sweepstakes" for the chance of winning "a unique piece of memorabilia from Selena Gomez valued at $500.00."

A press release for the couple's upcoming album said that I Said I Love You First will give "fans a unique window into their relationship."

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the press release continued.

"It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."

Justin Baldoni's lawyer clarifies calling Blake Lively a 'victim'
Justin Baldoni's lawyer clarifies calling Blake Lively a 'victim'
Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Lizzo slams public perception of herself
Lizzo slams public perception of herself
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup video
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup