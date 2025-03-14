Meghan Markle makes a well seasoned ploy to use Prince Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is reportedly growing desperate and is coming to accept just how bad her standing is, and is only left with the ability to play her Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet card.

A a well-placed insider made these admissions with Woman’s’ Day and started by saying, “There was an inevitability about Meghan one day including the children in her social media posts, despite her cries for privacy”.

“Now that day’s arrived and we’re getting glimpses of Archie and Lili,’ so all in all “she’s using it to full effect.”

The source also noted that this decision likely stems from the fact that “Meghan knows her biggest ‘cards’ left to play are the children and it’s no coincidence this is happening at the same time Kate’s re-emerging onto the scene.”

For those unversed, this admission has come following multiple instances of Instagram snippets where fans and critics alike could see the backs and sides of both children’s heads in multiple locations. From their garden, to the kitchen and also a living room.