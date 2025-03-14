King Charles hosts big reception at Buckingham Palace after Duchess Sophie's successful US visit

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace after Duchess Sophie’s successful US visit for a major cause.

The royal family shared details of Duchess Sophie’s US visit on its official social media handles.

The statement reads, “This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh was in New York to attend the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women.

“The Duchess attended the meeting - the largest globally on gender equality - as Global Ambassador of @IAPB and a Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.”

It further said, “In a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting, Her Royal Highness highlighted the important connection between eye health and gender equality.”

The Duchess, as Patron of Plan International, also attended a meeting with youth advocates from Lebanon, Ethiopia, Peru, and Jordan who shared their experiences of living through conflict and crisis.

Following update about Sophie, in a joint statement WaterAid UK said “We are deeply honoured that His Majesty will host the Water and Climate Reception at Buckingham Palace tonight, bringing together young leaders and decision-makers to drive attention and action on climate change and water.”

It further said, during his time as Patron, the King has been instrumental in bringing us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, has clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

The monarch has supported the charity in many ways since 1991.