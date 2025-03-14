 
Taylor Swift makes major career milestone, generates £79.8 million: Source

Taylor Swift reportedly rakes in £79.8M in royalties from Spotify while she becomes a top-earning Artist of the Year

March 14, 2025

Taylor Swift has emerged as Spotify’s highest-earning artist over the past year, generating an estimated £79.8 million in royalties. 

The 35-year-old singer outpaced all other artists on the streaming platform, which paid out a record £7.7 billion to musicians over the last 12 months.

According to Daily Mail, this milestone comes nearly a decade after Swift initially removed her music from Spotify in 2014, citing concerns over artist compensation. 

Her catalog was reinstated in 2017, and since then, she has consistently dominated streaming charts. 

Meanwhile, The Weeknd ranked as the second-highest earner on the platform, amassing approximately £39.8 million in royalties. 

As per the outlet, Ariana Grande followed with an estimated £30 million, while Bruno Mars secured £25 million from streaming revenue.

Furthermore, Swift’s soaring earnings highlight her enduring influence in the music industry, as fans continue to stream her discography, including the ongoing re-recordings of her early albums under “Taylor’s Version.”

