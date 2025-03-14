 
Prince William settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate, says Beckham better than Zidane

Prince William answered what he said some tricky questions about footballers

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Prince William settled Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate as  opted for the Argentine and Inter Miami superstar.

The future king weighed in on the GOAT debate as he made a trip to Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex on Tuesday. 

His visit came a day before he watched his beloved club defeat Club Brugge in the Champions League to book their place in the quarter-finals of the European competition.

During his visit, he engaged in a quickfire Q&A with The Sun, the Prince tackled tricky soccer topics head-on when taking part in the 'Football Legends – Head 2 Head' game, where he had to make some tough choices between soccer icons.

When asked to pick a preferred footballer  for a penalty shoot-out between Zinedine Zidane and his friend David Beckham – co-owner of Inter Miami – the Prince answered  "This is going to hurt. Becks, I think, just."

 When it came down to Brazilian icon Ronaldo vs David Beckham, with the Brazilian getting the Prince's nod without hesitation. He, however, chose Messi over the retired Ronaldo.

Asked to choose choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi William eventually opted for Messi.

"Gotta be Messi, just," before mentioning his contribution in Argentina's World Cup victory. 

Meanwhile, David Beckham took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of Messi scoring goal in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 between Cavalier (Jamaica) and Inter Miami (USA).

The two major stars of Inter Miami—Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez—both found the net to secure their team’s progress to the next stage.


