Jason Kelce does not approve of wife Kylie's new plan

Kylie Kelce is adamant on getting a pet cat with or without her husband Jason Kelce's approval.

In a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie told guest Kat Dennings of her antics to initially convince her husband to allow a pet cat in the house.

"I am in a great debate with my husband about getting a cat," Kylie began. "Our oldest daughter, just the other day, told Dad, 'We're going to buy a cat.' He was like, 'Kylie, did you tell her we're going to buy a cat?' I was like, 'I swear, I did not. It wasn't me.'"

Kylie then admitted it was her who planted the idea by asking daughter Wyatt if she "wanted to go to the ASPCA" to rescue a kitten.

"That's where we always got our cats from [growing up]," said the soon-to-be mom-of-four, who already shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with former the NFL star.

"My husband has told our daughters that cats are poisonous. He is desperate to not have a cat, which is hilarious … [because] he grew up with a cat, Flash, who he was forever impressed by [when] she would catch birds mid-air in the backyard, and it blew his mind."

The podcaster also revealed her backup plan, saying, "One day, I'm just going to take our kids to the local rescue, and I'm going to pick out a cat, and then I'm going to bring the cat home."

She also noted that timing will be of the essence when she pulls the stunt. "I'm gonna full-commit [and adopt], then I'm going to make sure it's a day or two where he's not home, traveling."

Kylie digged a little deeper, saying if her husband of seven years tries to return the animal, he will "have four little girls looking at him like, 'Dad, it's our cat.'"

Kylie previously revealed that the intention behind adopting a cat is for her own needs.

"I hate to break it to you, but the kitten would not be for the girls. The kitten's for mom," she said on a December 19 episode of the podcast.