Oprah Winfrey toughs out rainfall with slim physique

Oprah Winfrey won’t let the rain stop her!

As per Daily Mail, the 71-year-old iconic TV personality was spotted in Santa Barbara, California, heading to her gym despite rainfall.

For her attire, she was dressed appropriately in a black waterproof jacket that had a hood covering her shoulder length long hair.

The former The Oprah Winfrey Show host’s slim figure was evident as she sported bronze leggings, white sneakers and a two-tone brown striped sweater.

To tie the look together, she kept it minimalistic wearing round framed glasses for her trip and carrying a small purse for her phone.

This comes amid the two time Oscar-nominated star being busy operating her Oprah’s Book Club as well as her latest podcast., which she launched in December 2024.

Announcing the program on her social media, Oprah wrote, “Connecting with people about what matters to us, as we all continue to reach our highest, truest potential is what I’m most interested in offering at this time in my life.”

In its first episode, the veteran TV show host tackled the question of “did she” or “didn't she” use a weight loss drug to shed weight.

Even though Oprah did not reveal which medication she used, she mentioned, “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip,' she told the audience.”

“Then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, ‘Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full,'” she further noted at that time.