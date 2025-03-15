Cardi B gives fans sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset

Cardi B gives fans a sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset

Cardi B gave fans a rare glimpse of her six-month-old daughter in a heartfelt Instagram Story post on Friday, amid her turbulent divorce from rapper Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared an adorable photo of her baby girl, rumored to be named Blossom or Bloom, crawling as she affectionately captioned it as, "My baby so chunkyyy."

According to Daily Mail, the post came as legal documents reveal that Offset is seeking joint legal custody of their three children while requesting that Cardi B’s home serve as their primary residence.

Moreover, the Migos rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has also asked the court to determine each parent's child support responsibilities and divide marital assets accordingly.

As per TMZ's reports, Cardi filed for divorce last summer while pregnant with their youngest child, marking the third time she has sought to dissolve their marriage since their on-and-off relationship began in 2017.

Additionally, the pair, who share daughter Kulture, son Wave and their infant, had reportedly discussed separation for some time.

While the divorce initially appeared amicable, tensions have escalated, spilling over into social media feuds, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Offset previously accused Cardi of being "single and miserable," to which she fired back, alleging he had been interfering in her personal life.