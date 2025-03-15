 
Geo News

Cardi B gives fans sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset

Cardi B gave her fans a rare sneak-peek into her life with her six-month old daughter amid divorce turmoil with Offset

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Cardi B gives fans a sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset
Cardi B gives fans a sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset

Cardi B gave fans a rare glimpse of her six-month-old daughter in a heartfelt Instagram Story post on Friday, amid her turbulent divorce from rapper Offset. 

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared an adorable photo of her baby girl, rumored to be named Blossom or Bloom, crawling as she affectionately captioned it as, "My baby so chunkyyy."

According to Daily Mail, the post came as legal documents reveal that Offset is seeking joint legal custody of their three children while requesting that Cardi B’s home serve as their primary residence. 

Moreover, the Migos rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has also asked the court to determine each parent's child support responsibilities and divide marital assets accordingly.

Cardi B gives fans sneak-peek of her daughter amid divorce from Offset

As per TMZ's reports, Cardi filed for divorce last summer while pregnant with their youngest child, marking the third time she has sought to dissolve their marriage since their on-and-off relationship began in 2017.

Additionally, the pair, who share daughter Kulture, son Wave and their infant, had reportedly discussed separation for some time.

While the divorce initially appeared amicable, tensions have escalated, spilling over into social media feuds, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Offset previously accused Cardi of being "single and miserable," to which she fired back, alleging he had been interfering in her personal life.

Johnny Depp recalls Hollywood left him ‘uber paranoid'
Johnny Depp recalls Hollywood left him ‘uber paranoid'
Oprah Winfrey toughs out rainfall with slim physique
Oprah Winfrey toughs out rainfall with slim physique
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares update of life lately with 4-month-old son
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares update of life lately with 4-month-old son
Christina Haack gets glimpse of her life amid break from HGTV shows
Christina Haack gets glimpse of her life amid break from HGTV shows
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death reports hint at dog's cause of death
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death reports hint at dog's cause of death
Billie Eilish overjoyed as Ariana Grande becomes huge fan: Source
Billie Eilish overjoyed as Ariana Grande becomes huge fan: Source
Inside Timothee Chalamet's golden key to success: 'Sincere, shy'
Inside Timothee Chalamet's golden key to success: 'Sincere, shy'
Gisele Bundchen steps out for the first time with newborn baby boy
Gisele Bundchen steps out for the first time with newborn baby boy