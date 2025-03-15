Ibrahim Ali Khan threatens Pakistani critic over his debut movie 'Nadaaniyan' review

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has given a fiery response to Pakistani critic Taimoor Iqbal after he reviewed his debut film Nadaaniyan.

For the unversed, the 24-year-old made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama, which was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

However, following the movie’s release, people had mixed opinions as many discussed Ibrahim’s acting style and screen presence.

Among several reviews, Taimoor Iqbal, a Pakistani social media influencer and self-proclaimed film critic, also expressed his thoughts about Nadaaniyan, stating that Ibrahim’s acting was "unpolished.”

Other than commenting on Ibrahim’s acting skills, he also made a comment about the budding actor's nose, which became a big issue.

When Ibrahim discovered it, he directly approached the critic on Instagram, showed his disappointment over the review and made personal comments about him, including insults about his looks.

Ibrahim also called out Taimoor for his harsh words.

In return, taking to his social media, Taimoor shared a screenshot of his conversation with the debutante.

Ibrahim scribbled, "Tamur almost like Taimur... you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you cant keep your words to yourself don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you.”

“Ugly goddam piece of s**** I feel bad for you and your family-and if I see you on streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are-you walking piece of scum,” he threatened.

Taimoor responded by writing, “Hahahahahaha that’s my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up.”

“Massive fan of your dad. Don’t let him down,” he concluded by mentioning.

As soon as Taimoor shared the screenshot, people commented under his post with mixed reviews.

One person wrote, “You can review his acting..nose job comment was unnecessary.”

Criticising Taimoor, another person commented, “If you totally own up what you said then why did you delete your review?”

“Omg this so called new talentless nepo plastic kid can't take genuine public review [emojis]. Very thin skin Ibrahim [emojis],” the third penned, taking a jab at Ibrahim.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, also stars Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and other acclaimed actors.