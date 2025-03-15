 
Kathy Hilton speaks out on 'pretty intense' reunions of 'RHOBH'

'This Is Paris' star does not hold back as she details the real struggles of being on RHOBH

March 15, 2025

Kathy Hilton has gotten candid about the high-stakes drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) reunions.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 66-year-old actress and fashion designer admitted that ending a season of RHOBH is very hard for her and the other women on the show.

Expressing her feelings, Kathy articulated, "It is a very, very big day, and it's very, very stressful.”

"Even if you are not part of the drama, just what's going on, it's pretty intense," she quipped.

The Dark star, who first joined RHOBH in 2021 for season 11 as a “friend of the housewives,” came back in the same role for season 12.

However, in June 2023, she proclaimed her decision to leave the show.

A year later, in 2024, Kathy appeared as a guest in the season 13 reunion and after a few months, it was announced that she would return again as a “friend” for season 14, which is now airing.

Her sister, Kyle Richards, has been an original cast member of RHOBH since the beginning. Their other sister, Kim Richards, was a main cast member for the first five seasons and has returned as a guest in later seasons.

It is significant to mention that in season 14 of RHOBH, Kathy Hilton is supporting her sister Kyle, 56, as she goes through her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

