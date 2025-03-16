Will Smith shares big update about new album

Based On A True Story is Will Smith's upcoming album, and according to him, it will drop on March 28.



Fans of the Oscar winner are expected to be over the moon, given he is releasing an album nearly two decades later.

“It’s OFFICIAL!!” the Men in Black star shared the post on Instagram, along with the album cover and tracklist.

“My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all," he said.

Apart from that, Will previously shared that he had mulled creating an entertainment company with JAY-Z and Prince.

However, the actor said the music star passed hours after their conversation.

“I talked to Prince eight hours before he died,” he shared on the Broken Record podcast. “He called and he was pitching. He was saying that me, him and JAY-Z should start an entertainment company."

"And he said that he had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it. We talked that night and in the morning – he was gone," Will concluded.