Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's stunning photos after friendly rivalry with Prince William

Kensington Palace has shared stunning photos of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following friendly rivalry with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales cheered on opposing sides at Saturday’s Wales vs England Six Nations match.

Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), while the Princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Kate Middleton’s team England kept their Six Nations title hopes alive with a crushing 10-try, 68-14 bonus-point win over Wales.

According to Reuters, England produced one of their best performances for years to crush hapless Wales , finishing the Six Nations in second place after France took the title by beating Scotland in Paris.

Later, the palace shared a sweet photo of Kate Middleton with Prince William in Instagram stories.

England Rugby and the palace also released photos of Kate Middleton meeting the players after the win.

The pictures were released with caption, “Great performance today @englandrugby.”



