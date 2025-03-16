Prince Harry is becoming more sensitive as Meghan Markle's suffering continues

Prince Harry reportedly has a lot of anxiety and anger associated with protecting Meghan, and experts believe he is ‘loathing’ everything that’s happening after With Love Meghan.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward commented on the whole thing.

She shared everything in a candid conversation with Fabulous and it started with her referencing all the negativity online since the show released.

According to Ms Seward the ‘hate-watchers’ and dozens of opinion pieces bashing the Duchess seem to have rubbed her husband the wrong way too.

Reportedly, “Harry always got very, very upset when his wife was criticised, going right back to before their engagement.”

So much so that “He complained and said ‘would they please leave Meghan alone?'”

Not to mention “Harry is super sensitive, so I should think he's loathing this backlash against Meghan and just thinking that it's just the ‘unkind Brits’.” And “I think that he gets very upset by all these things,” she noted saying.

For those unversed, With Love, Meghan is also slated to get its second season however people like The Times’ Caitlin Moran’s believe its them that ‘successfully commissioned’ this into existence with their hateful intentions.