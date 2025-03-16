'Not up to the mark', Salman Ali Agha on one-sided New Zealand loss

Pakistan´s players leave the ground after losing the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Reacting to their humiliating loss against New Zealand in the first T20I, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has admitted to the team falling short of what was required of them and that they had not been at their best.

"It was difficult, we weren't up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin). They bowled really well, in great areas, there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game," he said in a post-match press conference while terming the defeat hard to digest.

His remarks came after the Green Shirts suffered a nine-wicket loss against the Black Caps in the series opener as the hosts easily chased down their 92-run target.

Expressing his views, Agha praised the performances of Pakistan's debutants in the match, highlighting their potential.

"We had three debutants, the more games they play, they'll learn more. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, we've got good bowlers and we'll look to do well in the next match," he said.

The tourists began the five-match series in disastrous fashion, reduced to 11-4 at the end of the fifth over after towering pacer Kyle Jamieson ran amok with the new ball.

They were eventually dismissed for their lowest score in a T20I on New Zealand soil and the home side had few problems in responding with 92-1 off just 10.1 overs.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen displayed exceptional batting from the start, putting on a 53-run stand inside the powerplay, showcasing their brilliance with the bat.

Seifert was heading toward yet another half-century in the T20I format but fell short, dismissed for 44 off 29 deliveries by Abrar Ahmed, leaving the score at 53-1 in 5.5 overs.

Tim Robinson then joined Allen and eased the pressure, helping chase down the target in the 11th over, giving New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series. Finn Allen scored an unbeaten 29, while Robinson made 18 runs.

For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed was the only bowler to take a wicket, while the other bowlers failed to make an impact.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack and were bundled out for 91, with Kyle Jamieson leading the charge by picking up crucial wickets.

The Men in Green's innings got off to a disastrous start, with just one run on the board before they lost three quick wickets. Jamieson dismissed Mohammad Haris for a duck, while Irfan Khan managed only a single run.

Debutant Hasan Nawaz also fell cheaply, out for a second-ball duck to Jacob Duffy, putting Pakistan under early pressure.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan failed to stabilise the innings, scoring just three runs off six deliveries before becoming Jamieson's third victim.

Skipper Agha and Khushdil Shah put up some resistance with a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket, attempting to steady the innings. However, their efforts weren’t enough, as Ish Sodhi dismissed Agha for 18 runs off 20 balls, leaving Pakistan at 57-5 in 11.1 overs.

Khushdil, who looked aggressive, was the only batter to provide some fireworks, scoring 32 runs, including three sixes. However, his innings was cut short in the 13th over when Duffy struck again.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the second T20I, of the five-match series, on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.