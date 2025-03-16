Aimee Lou Wood reveals biggest fear she had while filming 'The White Lotus'

Aimee Lou Wood was more scared of THIS than steamy scenes with Walton Goggins

Aimee Lou Wood wasn’t as afraid of doing intimate scenes in The White Lotus as she was of something else.

Wood revealed recently that she found the bikini scenes scarier than the steamy scenes she filmed with onscreen boyfriend Rick (Walton Goggins).

The Sex Education star, who plays yoga instructor Chelsea in the HBO series, told The Sun: “I was more nervous about bikinis than sex scenes.”

She continued: “I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that’s when you’re thinking more about how you look.”

“In an intimate scene, it’s about the intimacy. But then you just, kind of, have to forget that. You just have to let it go. The bikini scenes were way scarier to me, actually,” she confessed.

The actress has been open about her struggle with eating disorders and body dysmorphia in her childhood and early career.

She told Harper's Bazaar: “I hated my body and didn't want to be in it – that's not the case any more, thank God.”

“But then, going to drama school, it can get even worse. I have scoliosis [curvature of the spine], so neutral for me is not neutral for everyone else,” she explained.

“You go to drama school and everyone's being straightened out. It's not easy being told you're moving wrong – it's basically a tirade on your body,” she continued.

She shared that the staff at her drama school noticed her struggle and intervened to help her.

Alongside Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus season 3 stars Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell (returning as Belinda), Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Lisa (from Blackpink).