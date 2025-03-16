Corbin Bosch served legal notice by PCB over alleged contract violations

South Africa's all-rounder Corbin Bosch. — AFP/File

South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over alleged breach of the contractual obligations to the board.

Bosch, 30, was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of the HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on January 13.

The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the South African all-rounder Bosch may forgo his contract with Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bosch is set to replace the injured Lizaad Williams in the Mumbai squad.

The right-arm pacer, who was picked as a diamond-category player by Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 2025 draft in January, was expected to play a key role for the franchise.

However, with the PSL shifting to an April-May window — directly clashing with the IPL— he is now considering the opportunity to play in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

The 30-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut but was previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player.

His familiarity with the Mumbai Indians' setup comes from his successful stint with MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, where he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign, taking 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will now have to reassess their squad strategy as they prepare for PSL 10 without Bosch, who was expected to bolster both their batting and bowling departments.

The franchise may explore replacement options as they gear up for another competitive season.