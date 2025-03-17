Why Kate Middleton was pictured patting a dog at St. Patrick's Day Parade?

The Princess of Wales has visited the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wellington Barracks, said a statement issued by the royal family.

The statement said, "As Colonel of the Irish Guards, The Princess has visited the regiment on St. Patrick’s Day to meet with soldiers and veterans and attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade."

It said, "The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces. The Princess has been Colonel since 2023, taking over from The Prince of Wales."

"During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. "

Multiple photos of Princess Catherine were shared on the Instagram accounts of the Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Family also posted a picture of the Prince William's wife patting a dog during the ceremony.

The dog was seen in many photos shared by the royal, leaving the princess' foreign fans confused about the significance of the animal's presence.

The breed called Irish Wolfhound is often associated with Ireland, and its presence in this St. Patrick's Day celebration holds symbolic significance.

The Irish Wolfhound is considered a national symbol of Ireland, known for its historical role as a hunting dog and a companion to Irish warriors.

The Irish Wolfhound is sometimes featured in parades, ceremonies, or official events to represent Irish pride and tradition.

In the pictures shared by the royal family, the dog is adorned with a red coat and a sprig of shamrock.







