‘Copycat' Meghan Markle makes YouTuber come forward after ‘stealing' their name

The woman that shares the name of Meghan’s upcoming podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ has finally broken her silence

March 18, 2025

The YouTuber Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘copying’ has finally shared their stance on the ‘coincidences’.

The YouTuber in question is Kady Méite and she’s just defended the Duchess of Sussex.

She shared her thoughts on the entire issue during an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle and started by saying, “I completely understand why people are drawing connections, and I truly appreciate the support and understand their intention.”

“But I also understand coincidences as well.” The reason for this is because “it is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel, but I am flattered by the thought.”

However, “What does concern me is how quickly this is turning into another reason to drag a woman down,” because “that’s not something I want to contribute to,” she added.

The conversation ended with her doubling down again and adding, “I know firsthand what it feels like to have my work actually copied...this isn’t that.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s podcast, it is slated to release on April 8th, 2025 and will feature “candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.”

