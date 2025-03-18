 
King Charles set to make history after Buckingham Palace announcement

The palace confirmed King Charles planned state visit to the Vatican in early April will go ahead despite Pope Francis hospitalisation for pneumonia

March 18, 2025

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement as King Charles set to make history
Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement as King Charles is set to make history.

The palace made the major announcement on its social media handles and the royal family’s website as it confirmed King Charles Italy visit.

According to palace, King Charles planned state visit to the Vatican in early April will go ahead despite Pope Francis´s hospitalisation for pneumonia.

Charles, who is the head of the Church of England, is scheduled to meet his Catholic counterpart on April 8, according to the palace´s programme.

King Charles is set to be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla on his April 7 to April 10 visit to the Holy See and Italy, his first to both as king.

After his Vatican visit, Charles will meet Italy´s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

King Charles is also set to become the first British monarch to address a sitting of the Italian parliament, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles last visit to the Holy See was in 2019, when he likewise met Pope Francis.

