 
Geo News

King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry's visa record released

Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

King Charles secret offer to US revealed after Prince Harry’s visa record released
King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry’s visa record released

King Charles will reportedly make a "secret offer" to US President Donald Trump during his State visit.

King Charles offer to Donald Trump has been disclosed by insiders, according to the Daily Mail after US uncovered redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case.

The insiders have claimed King Charles is preparing to offer the United States associate membership in the Commonwealth during Donald Trump's upcoming state visit to Britain.

The source told the Daily Mail, "It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.”

The report further claims plans for the US to become the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth are "being discussed at the highest levels."

They went on saying: "Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."

The fresh claims came after the US government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.

Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
Demi Moore still heartbroken over failed Ashton Kutcher marriage?
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Neil Young gives fans disappointing news
Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
Danny Jones' wife makes big decision after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with a dismissal demand
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Machine Gun Kelly goes all out to win pregnant Megan Fox back
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer
Kate Middleton in 'different phase' of life with Prince William after cancer
Rachel Zegler reveals her dream comes true moment from 'Snow White'
Rachel Zegler reveals her dream comes true moment from 'Snow White'