King Charles 'secret offer' to US revealed after Prince Harry’s visa record released

King Charles will reportedly make a "secret offer" to US President Donald Trump during his State visit.

King Charles offer to Donald Trump has been disclosed by insiders, according to the Daily Mail after US uncovered redacted documents in Prince Harry immigration case.

The insiders have claimed King Charles is preparing to offer the United States associate membership in the Commonwealth during Donald Trump's upcoming state visit to Britain.

The source told the Daily Mail, "It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.”

The report further claims plans for the US to become the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth are "being discussed at the highest levels."

They went on saying: "Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."

The fresh claims came after the US government released documents related to a court battle over Prince Harry's 2020 visa application but redacted large portions, saying it had a duty to protect his privacy and there was no evidence he received special treatment.