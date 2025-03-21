Meghan Markle furious as her team makes Duchess 'laughing stock' again

Meghan Markle furious as team makes Duchess 'laughing stock' again

Meghan Markle is furious with her team for messing up her trademark application for her brand As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex "made her a laughing stock" for the second time as her application to As Ever trademarked has been rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office for being too general and lacking her signature.

This comes after Meghan failed to get her brand’s original name, American Riviera Orchard, trademarked.

After the rejection, a source told Radar Online: "Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months. “

“She feels she has been made a laughing stock amongst the California elite because she can't even get a simple trademark over the line without basic errors. Now she's threatened to sack her team if they don't get her brand trademarked,” they continued.

“First her attorneys couldn’t get the American Riviera Orchard trademark over the line and now, after she changed the name to As Ever, they couldn’t even get the documents signed,” the mole explained.

“It is hugely embarrassing and hugely damaging for her fledgling brand and she is furious. She's gone nuclear over the situation but she didn't check the paperwork either. It is like nothing is ever her fault," the tipster remarked.

Markle Markle’s legal team, led by Marjorie Witter Norman, has been told to resubmit the application to “avoid abandonment of the application.”