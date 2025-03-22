Photo: Sofia Vergara changes standards after undatable label: Source

Sofia Vergara has refused to be any man’s arm candy.

A new report of Life & Style mentioned that the Columbian actress is not in a hurry to mingle again as she has focused her energies on her career.

Nonetheless, a source claimed, “That doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to go on a date or flirt with a guy at a party.”

For those unversed, Sofia recently parted ways with Dr. Justin, whom she started dating after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023.

Revealing what Sofia hopes to find in her new lover, the spy confided that she demands respect and since “Sofía is a ‘Type A’ personality who insists on being taken seriously.”

Previously, a source mentioned that the actress has gotten a reputation of being undatable in the industry.

At that time, a source addressed that Sofia "is shrugging it off and” is focused on maintaining her well-being.

They even added, She is also “putting herself back out there because she doesn't like to be single for long.”