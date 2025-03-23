Photo: Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with 'insecurities' post Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly doubled down on her journey of self-awareness and growth post Ben Affleck split.

Even though Ben and Jennifer have moved on from their divorce, they remember their lessons from the past, as per the latest report of In Touch.

Especially Jennifer Lopez, who is careful about not to let her guard down in front of her new potential partner, as per a report of In Touch.

Reportedly, the diva plans on being careful in her next relationship, “but she can’t count on her heart anymore.”

Dishing further details, a source told the outlet, “Of course, she’s working on her expectations too.”

“She requires a lot out of a romantic partner, that won’t change, but she knows that her expectations can be overwhelming,” they added.

Before signing off from the chat, the spy confided, “She understands that she comes with a lot of baggage, which is why she’s looking for a guy who will be open to discuss his insecurities and hers.”