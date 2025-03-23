 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with 'insecurities' post Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reporedly back on the dating mart following Ben Affleck divorce

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with insecurities post Ben Affleck split: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with 'insecurities' post Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly doubled down on her journey of self-awareness and growth post Ben Affleck split.

Even though Ben and Jennifer have moved on from their divorce, they remember their lessons from the past, as per the latest report of In Touch.

Especially Jennifer Lopez, who is careful about not to let her guard down in front of her new potential partner, as per a report of In Touch.

Reportedly, the diva plans on being careful in her next relationship, “but she can’t count on her heart anymore.”

Dishing further details, a source told the outlet, “Of course, she’s working on her expectations too.”

“She requires a lot out of a romantic partner, that won’t change, but she knows that her expectations can be overwhelming,” they added.

Before signing off from the chat, the spy confided, “She understands that she comes with a lot of baggage, which is why she’s looking for a guy who will be open to discuss his insecurities and hers.”

Natalie Portman was shattered post Benjamin Millepied split: Report
Natalie Portman was shattered post Benjamin Millepied split: Report
Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Justin Bieber sparks more concern over 'past traumas' with cryptic message
Justin Bieber sparks more concern over 'past traumas' with cryptic message
Gisele Bundchen rocks postpartum look as Tom Brady moves on
Gisele Bundchen rocks postpartum look as Tom Brady moves on
Gene Simmons makes shocking move before KISS reunion
Gene Simmons makes shocking move before KISS reunion
Kevin Costner looks for love after divorce?
Kevin Costner looks for love after divorce?
‘Impractical Jokers' alum Joe Gatto responds to sexual assault allegations
‘Impractical Jokers' alum Joe Gatto responds to sexual assault allegations
Fans react to Justin Bieber's latest cryptic post
Fans react to Justin Bieber's latest cryptic post