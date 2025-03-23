 
Geo News

PSL X replacement draft to take place on Monday

Five cricketers, who are set to be unavailable for few matches, to be partially replaced by their respective franchises

By
Sohail Imran
|

March 23, 2025

The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — X/PCB
The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — X/PCB

The Pakistan Super League X replacement draft will take place on Monday (today) evening through a virtual session.

Five cricketers, who are set to be unavailable for a few matches, will be partially replaced by their respective franchises. 

Peshawar Zalmi will replace Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings will pick a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make a pick to replace their Diamond category player Corbin Bosch for the entire season.

The HBL PSL X is all set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76
Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman breathes his last at 76
Hasan Nawaz opens up on record-breaking century against New Zealand
Hasan Nawaz opens up on record-breaking century against New Zealand
Khawaja lashes out at 'untrue' comments in growing availability row
Khawaja lashes out at 'untrue' comments in growing availability row
Pakistan secure impressive win against New Zealand, keeping T20 series hopes alive
Pakistan secure impressive win against New Zealand, keeping T20 series hopes alive
Coventry smashes glass ceiling to become first woman and first African to lead IOC
Coventry smashes glass ceiling to become first woman and first African to lead IOC
'Pack of lies': Pakistan rebuffs Indian media's claims of Champions Trophy losses
'Pack of lies': Pakistan rebuffs Indian media's claims of Champions Trophy losses
Victorious India team gets $6.7m bonus for Champions Trophy win
Victorious India team gets $6.7m bonus for Champions Trophy win
Pakistan to stage comeback after disappointing NZ loss: coach
Pakistan to stage comeback after disappointing NZ loss: coach