Meghan Markle releases statement as Prince Harry set to 'infuriate' William: 'Sleepless nights'

Meghan Markle has released a big statement after reports Prince Harry is all set to infuriate his brother Prince William with new move.

The Daily Express, quoted a senior Hollywood source, reported Prince Harry has received a new major offer from streaming giant Netflix to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death.

However, the royal source told the Independent, per Australian news site, that the reports are simply “not true”.

Amid these claims and counter claims, the royal fans believe Harry may 'infuriate' his brother even more if the duke may be working on the new Netflix project about their mother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has dropped the new trailer for her upcoming podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

The trailer was shared with PEOPLE, wherein the duchess is heard saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of A Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

Meghan added: "We're diving into the highs… and the lows… and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses… and of course, we're gonna get some girl talk."