Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel 'humiliated' for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ‘feel humiliated’ after fresh warning regarding their divorce rumours.

According to the GB News, the warning has come from royal expert Marina Hyde.

Speaking on her podcast, the royal expert warned that Netflix will not renew their contract but Harry and Meghan would receive more interest if they got divorced.

She said: "People are hanging around in case there's a divorce"

Following these claims, the Closer citing insiders, reported “the continued split speculation is just another setback in their bid to create their new life as a family in California and away from the Royal Family.”

The source went on saying, “‘It’s the last thing they need right now and a real kick in the teeth – they feel humiliated, especially with all the divorce comments too.”

“Plus of course there’s still that ultimate nightmare scenario that Harry could yet be kicked out of the country – even though they’re confident that won’t ultimately happen, it’s still there, hanging over them,” the insider also claimed over Harry’s visa row.

Meanwhile, the Heat World also reported similarly saying the theory is also doing the rounds in Hollywood has left Harry and Meghan ‘appalled’, particularly as it “dredges up the recurring feeling that people are essentially waiting for them to separate”.