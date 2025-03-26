John Krasinski takes major career step with 'thrilling' project

John Krasinski has announced an exciting acting project

John Krasinski is happy to be returning to the off-Broadway stage.

John is set to be the lead in the one-man play Angry Alan, which is written by Penelope Skinner and directed by Tony winner Sam Gold.

To announce the news, A Quiet Place star took to Instagram and shared the cover for the show and wrote, "I am THRILLED to be getting on stage this spring/summer in Angry Alan!," Krasinski, 45, wrote on Instagram.





He continued: "A phenomenal play written by the equally phenomenal Penelope Skinner and directed by the incomparable Sam Gold!"

In a separate statement to the press, he said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Off Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario.”

The show will begin with a preview performance on May 23, and then open in June. It will run for 10 weeks till August 3.

Penelope Skinner’s play previously premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to significant acclaim.

In the theatre show, John Krasinski will play Roger, a "divorced, demoted, and drifting" man "lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back.”

According to the official logline, the play "explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where 'everybody’s changing the rules.' "