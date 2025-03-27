 
Jennifer Aniston pursues 'revenge romance' after ex Justin Theroux remarries

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015 and 2017

Web Desk
March 27, 2025

Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to show ex husband Justin Theroux what he’s missing.

According to sources, Aniston is having "revenge romances" after finding out that Justin has married his younger girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, in an intimate ceremony.

A source told Radar Online: "Jennifer is bravely stepping back into the dating scene after the shocking news of her ex-husband's secret wedding.”

"Jen was caught off guard when she learned that Justin had exchanged vows in the ceremony with his younger flame. Friends are buzzing about how this unexpected development has reignited Jennifer's desire to find love again,” explained the mole.

"Her pals say she’s taking the plunge into the dating game, ready to embrace new adventures with an open heart. Rumors are swirling about potential suitors already lining up to win her affections, but she's looking at guys who are not in showbiz,”

"But really she sees them as 'revenge romances' – which she hopes will show Justin, or even her other big ex Brad Pitt, what they're missing,” claimed the source.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2015 to 2017. 

