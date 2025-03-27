Kourtney Kardashian's strict parenting backfires in worst way

Kourtney Kardashian has long enforced strict food rules for her kids, but now her daughter is pushing back.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 69-year-old Kris Jenner took 10 out of her 13 grandchildren to a pumpkin patch. As she helped the kids into a van, she gave them snacks like Gatorade and lollipops while Kourtney arrived in her own car.

Kourtney said, "Hi! Happy October, it's my time to shine," and told her mom, "Good luck with Reign and Saint."

However, the 45-year-old media personality and socialite’s 12-year-old daughter Penelope, who did not want to get in the car with her cousins, asked, "Can I just go with you guys?" then the Poosh founder asked, "You don’t want to go with all your cousins?"

"No! You come with me!" Kris said to her granddaughter, but Kourtney responded, "Okay, she wants to come with me.”

When the family reached the pumpkin patch, Kourtney enquired of her mother about the journey in the sprinter van, to which Kris replied, "Interesting.”

As Kourtney watched her nephew make a new snack, she stated, "Saint, dipping the lollipop into the Gatorade? Next level. I can't believe that's the snacks that you guys have."

"I didn’t pick 'em!" Kris clarified.

“I gave specifics and I said no food coloring, which is Gatorade, I gave specific popsicles,” Kourtney revealed.

“Who buys Gatorade? It’s like eating poison,” Kris noted.

“Mom, it’s fine. He already had it.” Penelope intervened to calm her mom down and exclaimed, "Yeah."

For the unversed, Kourtney, who dated American businessman Scott Disick, shares her three kids with him, namely Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

She is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and they have one child, Rocky.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that new episodes of The Kardashians come out every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.