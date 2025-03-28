Sir Elton John achieves milestone despite health problems

Sir Elton John just proved why he is an icon!

The legendary 78-year-old musician made his debut as a headline act at the London Palladium, despite announcing his retirement previously.

Even though Elton was ready to put a halt to his fifty-year long career, he was still tempted to play at the famous 2300-seater venue, to perform his latest work, Who Believes in Angels, with the American singer Brandi Carlile.

Making a shocking confession to host Schitt's Creek actor, Dan Levy, “It would be stupid of me not to play tonight,” he admitted before his performance.

Elton continued, “When I was a young boy, I used to watch Sunday Night Live at the Palladium every week and it was the most exciting program, which you never failed to watch because they had big stars over from America, they had the Beatles on, it was incredible. Bruce Forsyth hosted it. It was a legendary program.”

“And to be honest I've never played at the Palladium,” the Hakuna Matata hitmaker added.

In context to this, the Rocketman singer has only appeared once on the Palladium stage alongside Liberace at the Royal Variety Show in 1972, of which he said, “I did a Royal Variety Performance here with Liberace. He was fabulous.”

“So, I've never played here as an individual - this is the first time!” Elton John concluded with excitement.