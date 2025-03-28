Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon

Chris Hemsworth recalled taking a selfie with Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Chris revealed he regretted taking a selfie with Billie.

The Marvel star was asked about a celebrity selfie he wished he hadn't taken. Chris quickly mentioned the picture he snapped with the singer, saying, "I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars and I remember thinking 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it.'"

"I was like 'No, my kids are going to love this.' And then the moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now like a fan,'" Chris added. "We will never be friends, never be best friends."

Chris Hemsworth revealed that while he hadn't worked with Billie Eilish ever they are "same industry-kind of colleague, bumping shoulders."

Moreover, the actor previously shared with E! News that he has taken “heaps of selfies” at major events, even breaking no-phone policy at Met Gala.